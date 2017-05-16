A meeting is being set up for the evening of Wednesday, May 24th, where the ad hoc committee that’s been working on a proposed ordinance covering emergency shelters inside the Longview city limits will be rolled out. Under this proposal, emergency shelters would be allowed inside the General Commercial and Office/Commercial districts of the city. The shelters would NOT be allowed within a thousand feet of a school, within 325 feet of a park or a single-family residential area, or within one thousand feet of another shelter. The shelter provider would also have to sign a “Good Neighbor Agreement,” where they would line out how they will minimize impacts to other in the neighborhood. A public hearing would also be held. Along with these proposed regulations, shelters housing ten or fewer clients would be allowed in the R-4 districts in the city; these shelters would be required to remain drug and alcohol-free, and would not be allowed to have sex offenders. The proposed ordinance is now available for review on mylongview.com; you’re also invited to the meeting at 7 pm on Wednesday, May 24th, being held at the McClelland Arts Center. Contact Longview Planning Manager Steve Langdon if you have other questions.
Shelter Ordinance
Posted on 16th May 2017 at 09:21
