The report on conditions at the Cowlitz County Humane Society is out, and while the independent review says that the shelter in Longview is not at the top of the list for animal shelters, but it’s also not at the bottom. Today’s Daily News has the story on the report from Autumn White of the Benton-Franklin Humane Society, who was hired to conduct a review of the shelter after allegations of abuse and neglect came out in January. White has done these reviews on about two dozen other shelters; in this report, she says that Cowlitz County is “not the worst, but not the best.” White says that the shelter in Longview was pretty much at maximum capacity when she was there, with 112 animals on the premises. She recommends that animals be moved through the facility as quickly as possible, to reduce exposure to disease. White says that animals kept for longer than two weeks should be transferred to another facility, and she also recommends daily interactions with each animal. The lack of the use of volunteers was noted; she also says that a lack of communication with volunteers has led to a lot of rumors and speculation. White says that her recommendations should be easy to implement, and she offers to come back in 90 days for another review. At this time, it’s not known how the report will be received by the Humane Society Board of Directors, but Longview Mayor Don Jensen says that he’s optimistic that the recommendations will be adopted.