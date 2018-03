Shelter Still Open

Predictions of overnight lows at or below freezing will keep the Severe Weather Shelter at 618 14th Avenue in Longview open for the next two nights. Chuck Hendrickson with Love Overwhelming says that the shelter was open last night, and he says that it will be open tonight and tomorrow night, as well. Hendrickson says that donations are still needed to help serve the people who have been coming in to get out of the cold, including blankets, socks, feminine hygiene products, paper products, winter gloves and hats, along with things like hand and toe warmers. The shelter will be open from 7 pm until 8 am each day; call 360-270-8056 if you would like to help out with donations.