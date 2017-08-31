The Longview City Council holds a special meeting this evening, where they plan to hold a public hearing on proposed Zoning Code amendments regarding the siting of Emergency Shelters. This comes after months of work by a City Council committee, a public hearing held the Planning Commission on August second, and then a City Council workshop that was held last week. The committee proposals have been available for several weeks, recommending that Emergency Shelters be allowed in the General Commercial and Office Commercial zones. They also recommend allowing smaller shelters in the city’s R-4 zones, as long as a Special Use permit is obtained, and a binding “Good Neighbor Agreement” is completed. The Council is hoping to take action after this evening’s hearing, but they have also prepared an ordinance to extend the current moratorium on shelters, in case a decision can’t be reached.

The Council also plans to discuss the recently-issued RFQ’s on ownership and operation of the Headquarters Landfill. City staff and representatives of Waste Control will be on hand, providing information on the Request for Qualifications and the possible implications of turning the landfill over to a private company. The council plans to discuss the issue, and will consider making a recommendation to the County Commissioners on the RFQ process. This evening’s special meeting starts at 6 pm in the Longview City Council chambers.