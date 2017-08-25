After hearing citizens speak for and against the proposed zoning code changes regarding the possible locations of Emergency Shelters inside the city limits, the Longview City Council is taking the proposals that were prepared by an ad hoc City Council committee to the next step. Mayor Don Jensen says that they hope to take action after a public hearing that will be held next week. After working for several months on this issue, the Ad Hoc Committee on Zoning Regulations for Emergency Shelters came up with a draft proposal, suggesting that shelters could be allowed in the General Commercial and Office Commercial zones; shelters could also be allowed in the R-4 district, but the operators would have to go to the Appeals Board of Adjustment for a special use permit. They would also be required to develop a “Good Neighbor Agreement,” which would be a binding document dealing with the clientele and operation of the facility. The proposed package of zone code changes are available on the City of Longview web page. The City Council public hearing on this package is set for 6 pm next Thursday evening.