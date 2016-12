There are heavy hearts around the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office this week, as they deal with the recent passing of former Deputy Dan Sheridan. Sheriff Mark Nelson says that Sheridan died Monday at a local hospice, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Sheridan worked for the Sheriff’s Office over three decades, sometimes joking about how he was hired by Sheriff Les Nelson, and he retired under his son, Sheriff Mark Nelson. After becoming an officer in the U. S. Army, Sheridan made the transition to public service and law enforcement. Nelson says that Sheridan was tenacious, relentless in his pursuit of burglars, thieves and other criminals. Nelson says that Sheridan started getting sick about ten years ago, and even after many treatment cycles, still wanted to get back on the road. In addition to Sheridan’s investigative skills, Nelson says that he always showed great understanding and compassion, and received several awards for his efforts on behalf of crime victims. At Sheridan’s request, there will be no memorial service.