Cowlitz County Sheriff Mark Nelson is out with a video statement, speaking in his role as the President of the Washington State Sheriffs Association. Nelson and other sheriffs from across the state are “disappointed and surprised” about being included on a list prepared by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, listed as “jurisdictions that have enacted policies which limit cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.” Nelson says that the statement implies that these sheriffs are not acting to keep their communities safe, a situation that he says is “absurd and an insult” to each of these sheriffs. Nelson goes on to explain how these sheriffs are following court rulings and Constitutional limitations, but are still following the strictures of criminal law. Nelson says that labeling sheriffs as “uncooperative” does nothing to help protect citizens or the community at large. He says that Washington’s sheriffs will continue to “uphold what is legal and right,” and will not bend to political pressure. He says that they will continue to work with federal partners to find effective and legal means to protect local communities, but he also says that they will NOT ignore the oaths that were taken to uphold the Constitution while protecting citizens and property.