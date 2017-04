St. Helens Police are still investigating a bomb threat that caused the evacuation of St. Helens High School yesterday morning. The threat was found written in a bathroom at the high school, saying that the bomb would go off at noon. The school was evacuated as a precaution, with the students taken to Columbia City Elementary School. District officials say that a thorough search was conducted, and nothing was found. The building was cleared for re-entry at 1:45 pm, and they say that classes are expected to resume this morning. St. Helens Police are continuing to investigate the incident.