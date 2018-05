A teacher and a coach at St. Helens High School is accused of sexually abusing a student at the school. St. Helens Police Chief Terry Moss says that Kyle Wroblewski, 44, was arrested last Monday, accuse of abusing a 17 year-old girl. Wroblewski has been at St. Helens High School for around 15 years, teaching social studies. He also worked as an assistant coach on the football and track teams at St. Helens High. Wroblewski is now being charged with second- and third-degree sexual abuse, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, and first-degree official misconduct. After his arrest on Monday, Wroblewski was freed after posting bail of $36,500. St. Helens Police continue to investigate the case; call Detective Dustin King at 503-397-1521 if you have information on this case.