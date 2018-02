The Coast Guard is continuing to monitor a ship that had an explosion off of the Washington coast. Coast Guard officials say that the 653-foot “Federal Iris” called for assistance on Thursday, while 120 miles off of the entry to the Columbia River. The crew reports that they had some components malfunction in the main diesel engine of the ship, causing a localized explosion. No crew members were injured, but the main propulsion system for the ship was lost. The emergency tow vessel “Denise Foss” was dispatched from Neah Bay, and is taking the Federal Iris to Seattle, where it was undergo repairs and inspection before being allowed to return to its original destination at the Port of Longview.