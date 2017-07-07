The Coast Guard is setting up a “no-wake-zone” around Berth 7 at the Port of Longview, as divers are brought in to inspect an ethanol ship that ran aground in the Columbia River near Skamakowa. Coast Guard officials say that the 557-foot “Argent Cosmos” was fully loaded and was outbound yesterday morning when the Panama-flagged freighter lost a fuel pump, and then went aground. The Coast Guard responded with a helicopter and two response boats, along with two tugs to assist with refloating. The ship was pulled out of the sand on the high tide, and then was towed back to the Port of Longview for inspection. The Coast Guard has imposed a “no-movement” order until the ship passes all safety inspections. The ship was fully loaded with more than 1.6 million gallons of ethanol and 6.65 million gallons of monoethylene glycol, but there were no breaches of the hull, and no environmental exposures after this incident.