The Coast Guard says that two ships that are currently in local waters are being detained for safety violations. The 590-foot bulk carrier “Atlantic Ruby” is being detained in Portland, after an inspection showed that the fixed fire system aboard the ship was improperly serviced, with time delays for the system left disconnected. Those delays allow crew members to escape a room before fire-suppressing chemicals are released. Coast Guard officials also say that the 609-foot bulk carrier “Amber L” is being detained at the Port of Kalama after several deficiencies were found. Inspectors say that cooling water was leaking from the main engine, and they say that there are multiple issues with the ship’s steering system. The Coast Guard says that neither ship will be allowed to leave until the problems are resolved and both ships pass inspection.