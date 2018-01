Longview Police report making an arrest in connection with a shooting that took place December 26th on the Old West Side. A man was shot and wounded on that night, and LPD Detectives now say that the suspect specifically targeted the victim. The victim was taken to St. John Medical Center, where he was treated for his wounds. An extensive search with a K-9 was conducted, without success. This morning, it was announced that Joel Daniel Phillip Williams, 39, is being charged in connection with the crime, accused of second-degree assault and illegal possession of a gun.