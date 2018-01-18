Longview Police have always said that the shooting that happened in the Old West Side on December 26th “was not a random act,” and the details behind that shooting are interesting, to say the least. Yesterday morning, LPD announced the arrest of Joel Daniel Phillip Williams, 39, in connection with the shooting, and they say that he’s now being charged with second-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm. It’s being reported now that Dustin Hurliman, 38, is friends with Williams, and he supposedly asked Williams to shoot him, as a way to avoid going to jail. Around 2 pm on the 26th, Hurliman was shot in the leg, in an alley between 24th and 25th Avenues. A massive manhunt was unsuccessful, but Williams was eventually identified as the shooter. Police say that they have been talking with Williams for some time, but they have not been able to get in touch with Hurliman. Williams is due in Cowlitz County Superior Court this morning, where his bail will be set.