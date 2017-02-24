Longview Police now say that three people are being charged in connection with a shooting that took place in January. This incident took place on January 11th in the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, a “shots fired” report from an apartment. When officers arrived, no one was in the apartment, but they found what’s believed to be a bullet hole in the outside door of the unit. Neighbors say that they thought they heard gunshots; police checked the area, but no one was found. Detectives continued to investigate the case, eventually identifying three suspects. Brandon Burris Decker, 33, Dominick Jacob Nello, 35, and Megan Rose Vivian, 35, are now being charged in this case; Nello and Decker are being charged with first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree assault, residential burglary, unlawful possession of a gun by a felon and criminal conspiracy. Nello was arrested earlier this week, and is now being held on bail of $250,000. Decker and Vivian were already under arrest on drug charges, but additional charges are being filed.