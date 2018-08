Washington Fish and Wildlife is announcing a statewide ban on firearm use, starting tomorrow. This is a temporary statewide rule, developed in conjunction with fire-prevention rules that are currently in place. WDFW officials say that weeks of dry weather have increased the fire danger on both sides of the Cascades, and they say that it’s critical to take steps to prevent fires that might damage or destroy fish or wildlife habitat. Under the temporary rule, target shooting and other gun use will be prohibited, except for firearms being used in hunting. In western Washington, the ban will be in effect until further notice at WDFW-managed wildlife areas, boat launches, and other water access sites. Additional restrictions for eastern Washington are also being imposed. Get more information on the WDFW web page.