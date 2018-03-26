Joel Williams, 39, of Longview is taking a plea agreement with the Cowlitz County Prosecutor, pleading guilty to being involved in a shooting that took place last December on the Old West Side in Longview. The Daily News reports on the guilty plea that was filed last Thursday, with Williams admitting to a single count of second-degree assault. Williams continues to claim that Dustin Hurliman, 38, asked to be shot in the leg, as part of an attempt to stay out of jail. Hurliman disputes Williams’ version of events, and claims that he doesn’t know who shot him or why. The paper reports that the second-degree charge could be reduced to third-degree assault, as long as Williams testifies in the upcoming trial of Hurliman. He’s charged with two counts of illegal possession of a gun. Hurliman is pleading “not guilty” to those charges, and is scheduled to go to trial next month.