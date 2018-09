After undergoing mental health evaluations and treatment at Western State Hospital, Lee Wages, 55, is back in Wahkiakum County, pleading “not guilty” to shooting at law enforcement officers that were coming to his house to do a welfare check. Today’s Daily News reports on the hearing in Wahkiakum County Superior Court. Wages is accused of multiple counts of attempted murder, accused of shooting at deputies and a state trooper that were sent to the home on March 21st; they were responding to a request from Wages’ family, after he allegedly threatened to shoot one of them. After being declared incompetent to stand trial, Wages spent more than three months in the Wahkiakum County Jail before a bed at Western opened up. Wages went to the hospital in July; yesterday, he was declared competent, and he was allowed to enter a provisional plea, pending additional meetings with his attorney.