Employees at one of the stores at the Twin City Center in Longview report that a suspected shoplifter may have had a gun. Longview Police were called to the store shortly after 2 pm yesterday, saying that an employee tried to intervene with the suspect, but then they backed off when they saw what they thought was a gun. The weapon was seen sticking out of an inside jacket pocket. The employee retreated while the suspect ran off, heading in the direction of West Kelso. The suspect is described as “boyish,” a white male in his 20’s with a “baby face,” a thin build and brown hair. Longview Police say that they have probable cause to arrest this suspect on charges of trespassing and third-degree theft.