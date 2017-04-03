Two men who are suspected of organized shoplifting trips to local Walmart stores are now in custody, picked up last Friday afternoon by Longview Police. A little after noon on Friday, Walmart store security called LPD, saying that a man that was known for “fire door pushouts” was in the store, pushing a cart full of tools toward a fire door in the Garden section. Longview Police arrived before the pair could ditch their cart and leave the parking lot. Joshua James Dillinger is now being held on five counts of retail theft with extenuating circumstances and six counts of first-degree trespassing. Charges of first and third-degree theft are also being filed. Gregory Lee Murphy is under arrest on five counts of retail theft with extenuating circumstances, theft and third-degree possession of stolen property. Police continue to investigate these two men.