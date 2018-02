Two people are under arrest after a suspected shoplifting incident that took place yesterday morning at the 7th Avenue Walmart store. Store security contacted Longview Police at about 11:25 yesterday morning, reporting that they had been monitoring the movements of Sunny David Cronk, 37, of Kelso and Meagan Ashley Bruce, 28, of Longview. Security says that the couple spent more than an hour in the family bathroom at the store, where it’s suspected that they may have been doing drugs. When police made contact with the pair, they turned up Department of Corrections warrants on both people. Police say that Cronk was also in possession of heroin, while Bruce allegedly made false statements to police prior to her arrest. Burglary charges could also be filed, since both suspect had previously been trespassed from the store.