A domestic dispute and fight led to the accidental discharge of a gun at a home outside of Castle Rock. Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Tower Road shortly after 9 yesterday morning, when it was reported that a shot had been fired during a physical fight at the home. Deputies arrived and met with three people. The woman that was at the house claims that her 51 year-old father jumped on her boyfriend and started beating him as the couple was having a verbal fight. The woman says that she got the fighters separated, but her father started in again, continuing to attack the boyfriend in his bedroom. At that point, the boyfriend got hold of a pistol, and used it to hit the father in the head. The gun went off, but no one was hit by the bullet. When Deputies arrived on the scene, both the father and the boyfriend were bleeding from head wounds; after questioning, they determined that the boyfriend acted in self-defense, so Lawrence Michael Bond was arrested on a fourth-degree domestic violence assault charge; he’s currently being held on bail of $1,000.