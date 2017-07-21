A ceremony is planned for this evening at the south entry to Castle Rock, where the ribbon will be cut on the new fountain and welcome sign that has recently been completed. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 5:30 this afternoon, in the 1400 block of Huntington Avenue South, right across from Lions Pride Park. The new sign and water feature cost upwards of $125,000, but donations and volunteer labor covered almost all of the costs connected to the project. This evening’s ribbon-cutting also meshes with the annual visit from the America in Bloom judges, who are in town to check over Castle Rock’s 2017 entry into the annual competition. A potluck is planned in Lions Park after the ribbon-cutting; you’re also invited to bring a dish and take part in the picnic, as well.