Four men from Cowlitz County are in trouble with authorities in Lewis County, as the group is accused of shooting up road signs near Toledo. Just before 1 am on Sunday, Lewis County Deputies were called to the area of Howe Road and Spencer Road near Toledo, where it was reported that someone was shooting at signs. The 911 caller was behind the suspect vehicle, and kept track of the SUV that the suspects were driving until Deputies could find them. They finally stopped the rig in the 4900 block of the Jackson Highway, where Shane Hummel of Castle Rock, 22, Austin Gillim, 21, of Castle Rock, Nicholas Hart, 20, of Castle Rock and William Hogg, 19, of Longview were all cited for suspicion of reckless endangerment. It’s noted that Hart may not have fired a weapon, and his case may be referred for additional review. They say two guns were found in the SUV; there’s no estimate yet on the amount of damage done.