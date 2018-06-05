Washington Department of Transportation officials report that someone shot up a temporary traffic sign that was out on Ocean Beach Highway at Bunker Hill. WashDOT officials say that they got word that the sign on the west end of the slide between Germany Creek and Bunker Hill Road was not working, so they notified the company that the sign had been rented from. After that, the company sent an invoice of $2,280 to WashDOT, billing for repairs to the bullet holes that were found in the sign. The incident is being reported to the Sheriff’s Office for follow-up.