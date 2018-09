A manager from the Department of Natural Resources reports that someone has stolen the sign that marks Merrill Lake in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. The manager says that the 3-foot-by-4-foot cedar sign was made by volunteers; along with the lake name, the sign also had information about the lake being open for fly fishing-only and no internal combustion motors on the lake. The manager says that the sign was stolen within the last couple of days, but he didn’t have any information on possible suspects.