Saying that the toxin levels are once again below the safety threshold, the Cowlitz County Health Department says that warning signs are being removed from Silver Lake. Over the past few weeks, warning signs were posted at the lake, warning against exposure to the water. Blue-green algae had been blooming at the lake, which also released toxins into the water. The most recent series of test show that the levels of cyanobacteria have dropped, along with the toxin levels in the water. Warning signs are being replaced by educational signs, reminding lake users that algae blooms are unpredictable, and that they can be caused by a number of factors. The Health Department says that they will continue to monitor the lake, and they will issue additional advisories, if the conditions change again. Learn more about algae blooms on the Washington Department of Health web page, or you can call Cowlitz County Public Health at 360-414-5599.