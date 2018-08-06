The Cowlitz County Health Department is announcing that Level 2 warning signs will remain in place at Silver Lake, as a toxic algae bloom has been discovered. Water testing at the lake shows that the algae bloom has increased toxin levels, and they are currently above acceptable levels for recreational water. The Level 2 cautionary signs say that people and animals should stay out of the water; ingesting the water can cause things like stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, headaches and other health problems. So far, there have been no reports of illness in people or animals; fish are safe to eat, as long as they are well-cleaned, and digestive organs are thrown away. Drinking water from wells and public water sources is also safe to consume. Additional testing is planned for this week; Health Department officials say that they will advise when it’s safe to contact the water at Silver Lake once again.