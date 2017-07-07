Citing too high of a cost for ratepayers, the Longview City Council and the Beacon Hill water and Sewer District will NOT be moving ahead with additional work on silica removal from the drinking water supply. In a joint workshop held last night, three possible solutions for the issues with silica were discussed, but the consensus was that each of those remedies would be too much of a financial burden for ratepayers. Staff also noted that the number of complaints about the drinking water have dropped, and they say that there could be a chance to look at the silica issue on its own in a couple of years. Several council members said that they didn’t really want to put this off, but they also weren’t ready to ask citizens to pay as much as 15 dollars more per month on their water bills. In the end, both the Longview City Council and the Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District Board agreed that it didn’t make sense to move ahead on silica removal at this time, but the topic could be revisited in the future. They are moving ahead with implementation of a Dissolved Oxygen injection system, to help deal with issues of iron and manganese deposits.