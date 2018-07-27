Level 2 cautionary signs are now up at Silver Lake, warning of the possibility of algae toxins. The Cowlitz County Health Department says that routine tests from the lake show that the levels of algae toxins is “above acceptable levels.” The caution signs warn people to stay out of the water, and to keep their animals out of the water. Symptoms of exposure can include stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, blurred vision, and convulsions, along with severe muscle or joint pain. So far, there have been no reports of illness from being in Silver Lake; they also say that fish are safe to eat, as long as they are well-cleaned, and the digestive organs are removed. Public water systems and home wells are also unaffected. More toxin tests will be done early next week, and the signs will come down when the algae bloom is over, and toxin levels drop below the safety threshold. Go to the Cowlitz County Health Department web page, or call 360-414-5599 to learn more.

Meanwhile, warning signs have been removed at Battle Ground Lake, as the latest tests conducted by the Clark County Health Department show that bacteria levels are no longer elevated. Signs were posted when reports of shigella bacteria infection were traced to the lake. Two rounds of water testing show that the bacteria levels have dropped; Clark County Public Health says that monitoring of the swim beach at Battle Ground Lake will be continued through the summer. Warning signs remain in place at Klineline Pond, after elevated levels of E. coli bacteria were found. Caution signs also remain in place at Vancouver Lake, where elevated algae toxin levels have been detected.