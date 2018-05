A public meeting is being set up for Tuesday, June 5th, where a planned drawdown of Silver Lake will be discussed. The Silver Lake Advisory Council reports that permission has been granted to lower the lake level by three feet, and they want to talk about the potential impacts. Gary Fredricks with the WSU Cooperative Extension says that they will explain why the Advisory Council is considering this drawdown; they will also have information for waterfront property owners, on how they will be able to file for paperwork that will allow them to work on their property, and they will also take input from citizens and other property owners. The public meeting on lower the water level in Silver Lake is set for 6:30 pm on Tuesday, June 5th, and will be held in the All-Purpose Room at Toutle Elementary School. Call WSU Extension at 360-577-3014, extension 3 to learn more.