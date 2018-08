Additional details are coming out about a drowning that happened over the weekend at Silver Lake. County officials now say that Paul David Elf, 42, died early Sunday morning at St. John Medical Center. The incident actually happened Saturday afternoon, just before 5 pm. The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the how and why as to how Elf ended up in the water; they do say that people on the shore started CPR, and they were able to get a heartbeat before El f was taken to the hospital. The Coroner’s Office reports that Elf died in the hospital, shortly before 2 am on Sunday. The investigation is continuing.