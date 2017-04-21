The folks that run Treehouse Island Zipline Adventures at Silver Lake report that someone vandalized some of their facilities. The operators of the ziplines located on an island at the lake called the Sheriff’s Office at about 7:30 yesterday morning, reporting that someone had cut the lock to their dock, then cut the boat that they use to go to and from the island free. They also say that parts from the boat’s motor were stolen; material from other boats in the area was also found floating in the water. The boat has been recovered; there are no suspects at this time.