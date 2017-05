Cameron Grove, 30, of Sedro Wooley is being charged with vehicular homicide, after a Friday night crash that resulted in the death of Corey Keefe, 23, of Castle Rock. The State Patrol reports that the fatal collision took place at about 10 pm on Friday, on State Route 536 near Mount Vernon. They say that a pickup being driven by Grove crossed the center line of the highway, crashing head-on into a car driven by Keefe. Troopers say that Keefe died at the scene; it’s noted that he was NOT wearing a seat belt. Grove was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, while a 21 year-old female passenger in the pickup was taken to a hospital in Mount Vernon for treatment.