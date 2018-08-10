Additional security video is being turned over to local law enforcement, as the effort continues to try and identify the person who has been placing “skimmers” on ATM’s at Fibre Federal Credit Union branches in Longview, Kalama and Woodland. Managers at the Kalama Fibre Federal branch report that they may have pictures of the suspect’s vehicle, along with photos of the man himself. It’s now being confirmed that the same suspect is involved in placing the skimmer at the ATM in Woodland. They say that the man may be driving a newer white SUV, possibly a RAV 4 or something similar. Investigators say that they now have video of the suspect placing and then retrieving the skimmer in Kalama. Photos of the suspect are now being circulated, to see if the public can help to identify and locate this suspect. Fibre Federal is also continuing outreach to its customers, providing advice on how to prevent being victimized, along with the steps to take if you are a victim.