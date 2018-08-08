Photos of the man who is suspected of installing “skimmers” on the ATM at the Fibre Federal Credit Union are being released by Woodland Police, with the hope that someone will recognize the man, and will identify him to law enforcement. Yesterday, an alert went out, reporting that a skimmer had been installed on the ATM at the Woodland Fibre Federal branch over the past two weekends. Several people report being victimized, having their bank accounts cleaned out after using the ATM. Woodland Police say that the photos being released were taken on the evening of Thursday, the 2nd, sometime between 6 and 9 pm. If you recognize this man, you’re asked to call Woodland Police at 360-225-6965.

This investigation may also be expanding, as reports are coming out from people who say that they used Fibre Federal ATMs in Rainier and Longview, and then their bank accounts were emptied. Officials with Fibre Federal and local law enforcement are following up.