The St. Helens Community Credit Union is out with an alert, reporting that skimmers were recently found on ATM’s in Scappoose and in Saint Helens. This got started on the 1st of this month, when a credit union member reported finding one of the scam devices on one of the credit union’s ATM’s. An inspection of all of their ATM’s was conducted, and two were found. One was found on the ATM on Havlik Street in Scappoose, and one at the branch in St. Helens. Both devices were removed and were seized before the suspects were able to retrieve them. The scheme is to collect card and PIN numbers, then use those numbers to create new debit cards with this information, giving the scammers access to bank accounts. Credit union officials say that they’re working with the police departments in Scappoose and St. Helens to identify and arrest the suspect, while they continue to monitor ATM’s and member accounts for unusual activity.