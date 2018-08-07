Keith Alan Byman, 30, of Longview is in the Lewis County Jail on a first-degree robbery charge, after an incident that took place over the weekend in Centralia. In a press release, Centralia Police say that Byman allegedly tried to escape by swimming across the Skookumchuck River after a shoplifting incident that was reported at the Centralia Outlet Stores. As he came out of the store, Byman allegedly pulled a knife on a motorist that was in the parking lot, and supposedly tried to steal that car. The driver pulled a gun on Byman, who ran away. Byman was arrested after he swam across the river; Centralia Police claim that they also found Byman’s knife in a nearby field. Byman is now being held on bail of $100,000.