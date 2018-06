The Oregon Department of Forestry is continuing to deal with a fire that’s burning in a clearcut near Scappoose. The Chapman Road #1 Fire was estimated to be 30 acres in size, burning in steep, rugged terrain off of the Scappoose-Vernonia Highway. About 50 firefighters are on the scene, with control lines about half-way around the fire. They also did a controlled burnout in the center of the fire, to reduce the fuel load. The fire was reported in slash that was piled up after the clearcut. ODF officials say that they expected the fire to continue burning through yesterday, with smoke visible from nearby communities. No structures are threatened. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.