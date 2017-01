Main roads and streets in the Kelso-Longview area are mostly bare and wet, but side streets and lesser-traveled could still be covered with snow and ice. Overnight lows were down below freezing, and we’re not going to get much above the freezing mark for a high temperature today. Reports are coming in that area roadways are extremely slick, so you’ll need to budget some extra time for this morning’s commute, and exercise additional caution as you make your way in.