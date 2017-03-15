As a Flood Watch continues in the local area, landslide alerts are also going out, as rain continues to saturate the ground. The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries says that we need to be alert for slide hazards, along with the high water that this heavy rain and snowmelt is bringing. They say that people, structures and roads that are located below steep slopes may be at serious risk; areas of particular hazard include the bases of steep hillsides, road cuts or similar areas, places where slides or debris flows have happened in the past, along with canyon bottoms, stream channels, and areas of rock and soil accumulation at the outlets of canyons.

Amtrak now says that the moratorium on rail traffic between Kelso and Vancouver is being extended through at least tomorrow. All rail traffic is currently suspended after a landslide that happened around 9 pm Monday night, and a 48-hour moratorium on rail traffic will be extended at least another 24 hours. Amtrak is providing alternate transportation for people riding the Coast Starlight or the Amtrak Cascades trains, while normal rail operations continue north of Seattle and south of Portland.

State Route 503 remains closed by a slide near Ariel, and the Washington Department of Transportation says that highway will remain closed for several more days. This road was closed by a slide late Monday morning, when trees, mud and other debris came down across both lanes. They say that the slide area is still unstable, and continues to move. The hill is saturated by heavy rainfall, and engineers say that they need the hill to quit moving before they can do an assessment. Alternate routes remain in place, but you’re advised to avoid the area if you can.