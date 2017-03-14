Landslides are affecting travel in the local area, starting with the shutdown of Amtrak travel between Kelso and Vancouver. The rails were shut down at about 9 last night, and there’s now a 48-hour moratorium in place before passenger service will resume. Amtrak is making alternate arrangements to move passengers on the Coast Starlight and Amtrak Cascades trains; I-5 is not affected by this slide. Normal rail operations continue north and south of the slide area. Service is not expected to resume before tomorrow at the earliest.

State Route 503 is closed in both directions near Speelyai Bay, about three miles past the Yale Bridge Road. The Washington Department of Transportation reports that a slide of mud, trees and other debris covered both lanes of the highway late yesterday morning, and the road remains blocked this morning. The slide was still moving and unstable yesterday afternoon, and they have been monitoring the situation all night long. At this time, there’s no estimate as to when the highway might re-open, but detours into the area are available.

With more rain on the way, forecasters say that more slides are possible, as local soils become more saturated. More heavy rain is expected through today and will go into tomorrow. The amount of rain that’s expected will put more pressure on unstable soils, increasing the possibility of additional slides. Tomorrow and Thursday are expected to be “the times of greatest threat.”

Another issue coming with this heavy rain is the potential for flooding. With the ground in the local area being completely saturated, the only place for this rain to go is into local rivers and streams. Snowmelt will also contribute to the rising rivers. High runoff from the interior of Washington, Oregon and Idaho will contribute to a rise in the main stem of the Columbia, pushing the big river to near flood stage in the Vancouver area on Thursday. The river is expected to crest at or near flood stage late on Thursday, and then should slowly recede through the weekend. They say there’s some potential for flooding on the Lower Cowlitz, along with other Columbia River tributaries.