A meeting is planned this evening in Ariel, where Cowlitz County Emergency Management and the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office will talk about what’s going on with the slide that’s covering State Route 503. The Washington Department of Transportation will also be attending, along with representatives of the State Patrol and other fire agencies that serve the area. They’ll be giving an update on the status of the slide, and each agency will also report on what’s being done to provide services to the area. There will also be a report on what kind of actions are being planned to remove the mud and debris, while also stabilizing the slope above the highway. This evening’s meeting starts at 7 pm at Cowlitz-Skamania Fire District #7 in Ariel, located at 11670 Lewis River Road in Ariel. Call Emergency Management at 577-3130 for information, or get more on the Cowlitz DEM Facebook page.