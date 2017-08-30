If you’re a user of Columbia Heights Road, you’ll need to plot another route up and down the hill, as the City of Longview plans to close the lower portion of the road for slide repairs. A two-week closure of Columbia Heights Road between Lynnwood Drive and Lower Maplewood Drive is scheduled to start next Monday, and will run through September 19th. A contractor is being brought in to repair the slope in the spot that slid down in December of 2015; the contractor will clear vegetation and will grade the slope. More work is planned between September 20th and 25th; one lane will be closed as erosion control work is completed. You’re advised to use alternate routes while this work is going on.