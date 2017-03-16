The Kalama River Road is closed by a big slide that came down yesterday morning near Italian Creek Road. Cowlitz County Public Works reports that the road is completely closed by a large amount of mud, trees and debris that came down just after 9 yesterday morning. The slide also took down power lines; residents of the area also reported that the slide was “very loud,” and was continuing to move and make noise hours after the original incident. Public Works officials say that they won’t be able to even check the slide until it stops moving, hoping to get up there sometime today as we get a break in the rain. The road will remain closed until further notice; Weyerhaeuser is opening the gates on the 8100 Road, providing access to local residents and emergency vehicles.

State Route 503 remains closed 20 miles east of Woodland, and will remain closed until further notice. The Washington Department of Transportation says that this slide that came down on Monday is also still moving, and they need to wait for some dry weather before engineers can examine the hill, to see what repairs are necessary before the mud, rocks and trees can be removed to re-open the road. WashDOT officials say that there’s currently no estimated time for re-opening the road; detours remain in place, but you’re advised to avoid this area until repairs are completed. Woodland School District students living in the Cougar area are advised that they will need to get to the Yale School before 7:20 am, so they can catch the #93 school bus.

Amtrak service between Portland and Seattle remains shut down through at least today, as rail workers deal with a slide between Kelso and Vancouver. The owner of the tracks, Burlington Northern-Santa Fe, has extended the train traffic moratorium through today; Amtrak continues to provide alternate transportation for riders using the Coast Starlight and Amtrak Cascades trains between Portland and Seattle. Normal train operations continue north of Seattle and south of Portland. Go to Amtrak.com to check the latest status.

County officials continue to monitor roads and slide situations all around Cowlitz County. Some people living in the 3700 block of Old Lewis River Road report evacuating their house after a large landslide came down yesterday morning, landing some 20 to 50 feet from the house. Slides are also reported on Vivian Road and the 5400 block of Meeker Drive. High water is reported in the Ostrander area, on North 1st in Kalama, and on Riverside Drive in Kelso. Cracks are also reported in the 3000 block of West Side Highway; authorities continue to keep an eye on these situations.