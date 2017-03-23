Work is beginning on the removal of the slide that’s blocking the Kalama River Road, but state officials say that it’s still too dangerous to approach the slide that’s covering State Route 503 near Ariel. Working on an emergency contract, Advanced Excavating Specialists of Longview started removing mud, trees and rocks from the 200-foot-wide slide that covered the Kalama River Road last week; full cleanup and road repair of that slide is still expected to take a couple of weeks.

The Washington Department of Transportation continues to monitor the slide that covers SR 503 near Speelyai Bay, but they say that the slide is still moving. They’re also concerned with a huge rock slab above the road, which is also poised to come down. WashDOT says that monitoring of the slide will continue, using drones and other visual aids. There’s still no estimate of when that slide will be removed, but the time frame being discussed covers several weeks. The data being gathered will be included in the cleanup contract, when they get ready to let that contract out.