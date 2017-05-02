Cowlitz County Public Works is continuing to monitor the slide that’s blocking the Kalama River Road, saying that a decision on when and how that work will resume is being postponed. Mark Koelsch with Cowlitz County Public Works says that they’re pushing back the decision on how the slide will be removed, trying to decide if county workers will remove the material, or if a contractor will be hired. A contract crew had been brought in previously, where they was scaling loose rock and other material from the top of the slope above the slide. County workers were actually removing the material from the road. Work was halted late last week when the contractors reported that the top of the slope was still moving. They also said that water was seeping out of the embankment, which indicates that the slope may still be unstable. There’s still no estimate as to when the road might re-open; local residents and emergency vehicles still have access via Weyerhaeuser’s 6000 line.