Work to clear that slide that’s blocking the Kalama River Road is under way again. Cowlitz County Public Works announced yesterday that Advanced Excavating Services of Longview resumed work yesterday in the 45 hundred block of Kalama River Road. It’s noted that AES cleaned up the March slide on this road; county officials say that AES has the equipment and expertise to deal with this slide. The current estimate is that it will take about two weeks to clear this slide, but that timeline could change once AES gets into the meat of this slide. Weyerhaeuser’s 6000 Line remains open as an access road for local residents and emergency vehicles, though there are some concerns about interactions between cars and trucks on that road. Currently, there are an average of 120 trucks on that road each day. Local residents are being asked to slow down and to use extra caution, to reduce the possible conflicts between cars and trucks.