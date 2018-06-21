Longview Police say that they needed some extra care in taking a woman into custody yesterday evening, reporting that she slipped her handcuffs off at least once while they were trying to take her to jail. At about 6:45 pm, officers were called to the 500 block of Oregon Way, where it was reported that the woman was being disorderly, running out into the street and blocking traffic. When officers tried to contact the woman, she allegedly started running. They chased the woman and took her to the ground, but she supposedly continued to resist. The officers used pepper spray on the woman, and she was eventually cuffed. Due to her extremely small wrists, the woman was able to slip the cuffs off. Officers noted that the woman was extremely intoxicated, possibly high on meth. They washed her face with water and continued taking her to the jail for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer; she’s also being served with a warrant.