The Rainier-based Zoological Wildlife Conservation Center and Sloth Center is in some hot water with authorities in Thurston County, as a number of exotic animals are seized from a storefront in Olympia, a site that the Sloth Center was calling a “nursery.” On March 31st and April 4th, Animal Control officers raided the storefront in Olympia, seizing six sloths, two tortoises, an African anteater, three armadillos, an Asian water monitor, a number of other lizards, and other “critters.” In Thurston County District Court, county officials say that they have “serious concerns” about the health of these animals, saying that they need specialized feeding and care to survive. They also note that the Sloth Center failed to get any permits or licenses before opening their “nursery.” On the Center’s Facebook page, operators of the facility complain about the “quagmire” of state and federal rules in dealing with exotic animals. The seized animals have been moved to an undisclosed location. The ZWCC and Sloth Center is also being targeted on-line by animal rights activists; a group called the Northwest Animal Rights Network is mounting a campaign against the Sloth Center, saying that there’s no reason for such a facility to exist in Oregon. They say that these type of facilities wouldn’t even be legal in Costa Rica, where the sloths naturally live. The NARN is asking for additional investigation of the Center.